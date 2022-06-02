Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,299 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

