Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pool by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $393.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.52 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

