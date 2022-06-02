Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,216,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,195,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

