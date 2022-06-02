Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.93 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.22 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.