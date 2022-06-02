Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ambarella updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Ambarella by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

