Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 6th

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,433.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,025.20 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,725.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3,046.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,752.37.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,506,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

