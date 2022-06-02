Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,564 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $483,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 102,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

