Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,712 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of Generac worth $70,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Generac by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.36.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,389 shares of company stock worth $6,209,016. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $243.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

