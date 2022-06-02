Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $68.08 Million Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 882,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.96% of Braze as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $134,674,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,552,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRZE opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

