Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 177,432 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $72,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

