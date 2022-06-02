Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $75,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 912.4% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Synopsys by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $316.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $247.87 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

