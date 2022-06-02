Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $86.73 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 736,089 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $86,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $20,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,844,000 after purchasing an additional 464,532 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

