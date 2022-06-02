Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $83.55 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $83,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $114.70 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $216.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average is $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.15.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

