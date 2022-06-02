Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $66.34 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of American International Group worth $66,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 444.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 613,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after buying an additional 501,030 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

