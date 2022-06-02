Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.81% of Innospec worth $84,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 7,529.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after buying an additional 512,863 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Innospec by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

