Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,466,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,498 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $69,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corteva by 492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 123,673 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 1,624.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

