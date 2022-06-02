Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 4,776,345 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,776,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,201,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTH. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,139,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,740,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:LTH opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35.
LTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
About Life Time Group (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
