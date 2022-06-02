Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.