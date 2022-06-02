Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Trading Down 3.2%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 401,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 931,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.