Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 383,922 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.68.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.51.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

