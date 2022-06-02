Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 80500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.95 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

About Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

