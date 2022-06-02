Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 80500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.95 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.
About Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ)
