Akroma Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Akroma has a market capitalization of $11,625.87 and $17.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.38 or 0.06025414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00073033 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

