Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Airspan Networks posted earnings per share of ($15.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

MIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIMO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,661. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.32. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.