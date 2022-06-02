Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Airgain has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.