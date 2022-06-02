Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRG. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Airgain has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airgain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.