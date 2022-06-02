AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.31

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.31 and traded as low as C$18.92. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 228,025 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The stock has a market cap of C$533.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.20.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

