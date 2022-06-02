Aion (AION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.58 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $17.58 million and $3.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

