Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Update

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RICO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Agrico Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

