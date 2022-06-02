Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.