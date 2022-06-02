Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Affimed stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $386.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.51. Affimed has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.81.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after buying an additional 5,732,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at $4,110,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

