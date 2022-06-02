Advent Capital Management DE Purchases Shares of 18,400 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amyris by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

AMRS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 85,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

