Advent Capital Management DE Invests $404,000 in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,044,000.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ BCSAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,469. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.