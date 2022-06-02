Advent Capital Management DE Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Advent Capital Management DE grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 255,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,087,596. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

