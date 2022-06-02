Advent Capital Management DE Buys 60,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advent Capital Management DE lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Advent Capital Management DE’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108,736. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

