Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $300.03

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.03 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 306.50 ($3.88). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 301 ($3.81), with a volume of 603,438 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £648.21 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £667,700.64 ($844,762.96).

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.