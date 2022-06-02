Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.11.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.09. The company had a trading volume of 716,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,943. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

