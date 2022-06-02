Adshares (ADS) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00008046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $66.35 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,425,554 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

