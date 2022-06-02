Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 797,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $206,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,741. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.62. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

