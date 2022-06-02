Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 6,700 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $770,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,047,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,093,000 after purchasing an additional 702,250 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,285,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.55. 523,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,926,092. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

