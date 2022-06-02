Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $450.26 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 0.8% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.43% of General Electric worth $450,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.