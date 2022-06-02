Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $226.95 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $226,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.