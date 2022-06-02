Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $190.34 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Linde worth $190,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Linde by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,872. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.93 and a 200 day moving average of $316.84. The company has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

