Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.47% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $164,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 497,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 139,571 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 648.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 432,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,377,000 after acquiring an additional 209,067 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.47. 2,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

