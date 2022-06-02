Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 234,959 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $243,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 90,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.22. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.