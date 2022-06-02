Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 146,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Danaher worth $272,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.51. 13,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

