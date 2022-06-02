Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,731,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,061 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises 0.6% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $355,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 75,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,694. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

