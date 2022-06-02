Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 1,783,589 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 719.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 0.5% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.90% of Dollar Tree worth $285,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.39. 10,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,760. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

