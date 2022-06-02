Acute Angle Cloud Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,558.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.31 or 0.06038639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00211289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.97 or 0.00660915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00616691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00072932 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

