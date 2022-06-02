Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Shares Down 0.7%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. 2,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Get Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.71% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.