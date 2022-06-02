Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $298.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.44. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

